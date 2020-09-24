Mask giveaway held in West Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — People across the Hub City came out to North Parkway for a mask giveaway Thursday.

The event was brought together by the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, along with representatives from the University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension Office.

The masks were provided by Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group. Besides masks, they also gave out educational pamphlets.

Extension Agent for University of Tennessee Tennille Short says, while Jackson-Madison County’s mask mandate is expiring, they still want you to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“Well, even though our local mask mandate is ending, we’re hoping people will pick up their own personal mask mandate and decide to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” Short said.

Short says, as of right now, there are no mask distributions scheduled for the future.