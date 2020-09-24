Mugshots : Madison County : 09/23/20 – 09/24/20 September 24, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Luteika Tyus Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Billy Deon Bolden Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Carolyn A Cupples Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Jathiya Lillard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Ka’darius Peterson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Kenneth Bean Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Kiara JaJuan Beard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Marquavion Hobson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Mercedes Carter Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Miyoshi Lynch Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Raylandus Gunn Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Rickeem Gibson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Tyler Mcccalmon Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/24/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest