Mugshots : Madison County : 09/23/20 – 09/24/20

1/13 Luteika Tyus Violation of community corrections

2/13 Billy Deon Bolden Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

3/13 Carolyn A Cupples Failure to appear

4/13 Jathiya Lillard Violation of probation

5/13 Ka’darius Peterson Failure to appear



6/13 Kenneth Bean Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/13 Kiara JaJuan Beard Violation of probation

8/13 Marquavion Hobson Failure to appear

9/13 Mercedes Carter Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/13 Miyoshi Lynch Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/13 Raylandus Gunn Aggravated assault

12/13 Rickeem Gibson Failure to appear

13/13 Tyler Mcccalmon Failure to appear



























Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.