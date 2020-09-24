Multi-county chase ends in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-county chase came to an end in Henderson County on Thursday.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the chase started just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

Officials haven’t confirmed what led to the chase, but the suspect is believed to be a wanted and violent felon.

The chase took state troopers from Hardin County into McNairy and Chester Counties.

The suspect’s car crashed on Highway 22 South in Henderson County, a few miles before going into Lexington.

Troopers directed traffic while investigators collected evidence.

No one was injured in the chase or crash.

