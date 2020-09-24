Scattered Showers Decrease After Noon

Weather Update: Thursday, September 25 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another wet start to the morning off wet. Scattered Showers continue this morning as the surface low that was once Tropical Storm Beta moves through Central Mississippi. The low will move from around Jackson, MS to Huntsville, AL by Friday Morning. Aloft there is a shortwave will be moving eastward. This will push the deeper moisture and concentrated rain east through this afternoon. I think at the very least, we will keep the low clouds, but there may still be a few sprinkles or light rain in there as well. I say all of that to mention that temperatures will still struggle through the low to mid 60s.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @ WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv