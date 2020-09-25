189,454 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,352 deaths, 692 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 189,454 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, September 25. In addition, 2,352 people have died and 692 are currently hospitalized. Another 172,618 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 6,912 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 90 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,165

Bedford County – 1,328

Benton County – 336

Bledsoe County – 854

Blount County – 2,504

Bradley County – 2,914

Campbell County – 439

Cannon County – 283

Carroll County – 874

Carter County — 1,158

Cheatham County – 805

Chester County – 623

Claiborne County – 441

Clay County – 224

Cocke County – 743

Coffee County – 1,210

Crockett County — 536

Cumberland County – 1,192

Davidson County – 26,381

Decatur County – 512

DeKalb County – 561

Dickson County – 1,250

Dyer County – 1,350

Fayette County – 1,183

Fentress County – 493

Franklin County – 963

Gibson County – 1,636

Giles County – 591

Grainger County – 372

Greene County – 1,142

Grundy County – 283

Hamblen County – 1,899

Hamilton County – 9,374

Hancock County – 106

Hardeman County — 1,558

Hardin County – 1,022

Hawkins County – 796

Haywood County — 968

Henderson County — 1,169

Henry County — 618

Hickman County – 573

Houston County – 214

Humphreys County – 246

Jackson County – 324

Jefferson County – 1,110

Johnson County – 696

Knox County – 9,298

Lake County – 918

Lauderdale County – 979

Lawrence County – 1,023

Lewis County — 196

Lincoln County – 611

Loudon County – 1,154

Macon County – 1,046

Madison County – 2,832

Marion County – 525

Marshall County – 749

Maury County – 2,329

McMinn County – 1,113

McNairy County — 876

Meigs County – 226

Monroe County – 1,030

Montgomery County – 3,045

Moore County — 169

Morgan County — 315

Obion County — 1,156

Overton County – 735

Perry County – 150

Pickett County — 114

Polk County – 388

Putnam County – 3,277

Rhea County – 821

Roane County – 885

Robertson County – 2,203

Rutherford County – 9,240

Scott County – 213

Sequatchie County – 231

Sevier County – 2,596

Shelby County – 30,613

Smith County – 713

Stewart County — 198

Sullivan County – 2,148

Sumner County – 4,794

Tipton County – 1,805

Trousdale County – 1,653

Unicoi County – 285

Union County — 353

Van Buren County – 164

Warren County – 1,047

Washington County – 2,276

Wayne County – 1,495

Weakley County — 1,176

White County – 830

Williamson County – 5,198

Wilson County – 3,453

Out of state – 2,844

Pending – 2,947

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 251

Asian – 1,744

Black or African-American – 34,523

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 145

Other/Multiracial – 23,162

White – 102,487

Pending – 27,142

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 125,885

Hispanic – 25,004

Pending – 38,565

Gender:

Female – 96,664

Male – 91,036

Pending – 1,754

Clusters:

Number of facilities – 238

COVID-19 positive residents – 3,060

Resident deaths – 358

COVID-19 positive staff – 2,796

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.