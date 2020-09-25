3 additional deaths, 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The health department says those deaths are:

an 83-year-old woman who died Sept. 3

a 99-year-old woman who died Sept. 12

a 75-year-old man who died Sept. 24

A total of 65 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19, according to the health department.

The health department has also confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 in Madison County to 2,988.

Those cases include 12 men and 12 women, ranging in age from 8-years-old to 79-years-old.

Eight Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,690 (56.6%)

38301: 975 (32.6%)

38356: 53 (1.8%)

38391: 40 (1.3%)

38366: 45 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.1%)

38313: 50 (1.7%)

38392: 22 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 31 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 975 (32.5%)

White: 1,260 (42%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 75 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 55 (2%)

Unspecified: 612 (20.5%)

Gender:

Female: 1,661 (55.6%)

Male: 1,326 (44.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,605 (87%)

Not recovered: 228 (8%)

Better: 45 (1.5%)

Unknown: 45 (1.5%)

Deaths: 65 (2%)

Age: