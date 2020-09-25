3 additional deaths, 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The health department says those deaths are:

  • an 83-year-old woman who died Sept. 3
  • a 99-year-old woman who died Sept. 12
  • a 75-year-old man who died Sept. 24

A total of 65 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19, according to the health department.

The health department has also confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 in Madison County to 2,988.

Those cases include 12 men and 12 women, ranging in age from 8-years-old to 79-years-old.

Eight Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,690 (56.6%)
  • 38301: 975 (32.6%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 40 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 45 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 22 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 31 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 975 (32.5%)
  • White: 1,260 (42%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 75 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 55 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 612 (20.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,661 (55.6%)
  • Male: 1,326 (44.3%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,605 (87%)
  • Not recovered: 228 (8%)
  • Better: 45 (1.5%)
  • Unknown: 45 (1.5%)
  • Deaths: 65 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 129 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 373 (12.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 582 (19.5%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 458 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 403 (13.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 436 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 320 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 163 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 116 (4%)
  • Unknown: 8 (0.5%)
