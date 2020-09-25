3 additional deaths, 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths due to COVID-19.
The health department says those deaths are:
- an 83-year-old woman who died Sept. 3
- a 99-year-old woman who died Sept. 12
- a 75-year-old man who died Sept. 24
A total of 65 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19, according to the health department.
The health department has also confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 in Madison County to 2,988.
Those cases include 12 men and 12 women, ranging in age from 8-years-old to 79-years-old.
Eight Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are currently on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,690 (56.6%)
- 38301: 975 (32.6%)
- 38356: 53 (1.8%)
- 38391: 40 (1.3%)
- 38366: 45 (1.5%)
- 38343: 34 (1.1%)
- 38313: 50 (1.7%)
- 38392: 22 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 31 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 19 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 975 (32.5%)
- White: 1,260 (42%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 75 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 55 (2%)
- Unspecified: 612 (20.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,661 (55.6%)
- Male: 1,326 (44.3%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,605 (87%)
- Not recovered: 228 (8%)
- Better: 45 (1.5%)
- Unknown: 45 (1.5%)
- Deaths: 65 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 129 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 373 (12.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 582 (19.5%)
- 31 – 40 years: 458 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 403 (13.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 436 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 320 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 163 (5.5%)
- 80+: 116 (4%)
- Unknown: 8 (0.5%)