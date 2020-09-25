3 Decatur County men arrested on drug related charges

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Three Decatur County men were arrested on drug related charges, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says an undercover investigation was launched in 2019 into reports of methamphetamine being sold in Decatur County.

The release says that agents conducted multiple controlled purchases of meth from November 2019 to January of 2020.

The investigation resulted in the indictment of David Jackson, 54, Jody Jowers, 42, and Kenneth Peace, 72, on multiple drug counts, according to the release.

Jackson, Jowers and Peace have been charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, according to the TBI.

To see the news release from the TBI, click here.