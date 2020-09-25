Area Relief Ministry cancels Salt and Light Benefit Dinner

JACKSON, Tenn. — Area Relief Ministries announced the Room in the Inn Salt and Light Benefit Dinner has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The event was scheduled to be held on October 13. According to the release, it will now be held on October 15 of next year.

NFL legend Eddie George, who was meant to speak at this year’s event, will return in 2021 as a guest speaker, according to the release.

ARM says it will still host a virtual 5K on October 17, as well as the annual Hub Classic in December.

The release says donations can still be made to Area Relief Ministries on their website, and checks can also be made to “ARM, 108 S. Church St., Jackson, TN. 38301.”