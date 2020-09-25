Former JPD deputy chief discusses new role as US Marshal

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former Jackson Police Department deputy chief discussed his new role as a U.S. Marshal.

“Just being appointed by the president, was just, I really can’t even find the exact words to describe the way I feel,” said Tyreece Miller, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee.

Back in February, Tyreece Miller was nominated by President Donald Trump to become a Marshal. In July, he was appointed and sworn in.

“I have to pinch myself to make sure that I’m not dreaming, but what I do is I try to work hard every day to show that when the president appointed me and when the Senate confirmed me, that they did not make a mistake,” Miller said.

Miller served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Jackson Police Department, where he spent more than 20 years of his career. As a marshal, he has a few new duties.

“We go after fugitives, and that’s what a lot of people know us for,” Miller said. “But we also, as importantly, protect the federal courts. We protect the judiciary. We investigate any threats against any federal judges.”

He also discussed some of his goals as a marshal.

“One thing I want to do is, we have some amazing deputies that do great work everyday, and I like to highlight that,” Miller said. “My ultimate goal is to leave this office in better shape than it was when I got here.”

“It’s really just a huge honor to be one of 94 U.S. Marshals in the country. There are fewer Marshals than there are U.S. Senators,” Miller said.

Thursday was also the 231th birthday of the U.S. Marshals Service.