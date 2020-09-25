Gradual Decrease in Clouds

Weather Update: Friday, September 25 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Clouds continue holding the area hostage. Temperatures ended up not moving much at all overnight. The good news is that is keeping otherwise widespread fog from forming. However it might be a hint at the rest of today as well. It would seem we will have a hard time getting back to sunny skies, which obviously will have an impact on today’s high temperatures. Right now we have 75°F down, but may need to draw back to the low 70s later depending on trends. High pressure located in eastern Oklahoma this morning will slide east into western Arkansas, hopefully pushing some slightly drier in to the area which should help scour clouds through this afternoon. The weekend still looks nice with mainly sunny skies and warmer temps back into the low 80s, slight above normal for the weekend.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv