Henderson police officer admitted to hospital after COVID-19 exposure

JACKSON, Tenn. — The coronavirus is hitting close to home for one West Tennessee police department.

After serving the Henderson Community for nine years, Patrol Officer Rick Hopper is now fighting his own battle.

“Sergeant Hopper is a strong man, he’s a fighter, and if anybody’s gonna beat this and beat it quickly, it will be Sergeant Hopper,” Crowe says.

Assistant Chief of Police, Tim Crowe, says Sergeant Hopper is a Chester County native, and he still lives in the community he serves.

“He is beloved by the community. He is the epitome of what a police officer should be,” Crowe says.

Hopper was infected with COVID-19 this past week, and was admitted into the hospital Monday. He has also developed a case of pneumonia as of Friday morning. Crowe says Hopper currently is suffering from common COVID-19 symptoms.

“The family just wants everyone to realize this disease is real. He has no underlying health issues, he’s not elderly, he takes care of himself, and he does what he needs to do every day to live a healthy life,” Crowe says.

Crowe says the officers have been praying for Hopper daily, both as a group and as individuals. He says their work team is a family, and they will do whatever they can to help.

“It’s affected him and it can affect you, so use social distances, wear your mask, do what you can to mitigate the spread of this dreaded disease,” Crowe says.

As of this morning, Sergeant Hopper is currently on the highest level of oxygen in the hospital. The police department says they will continue to pray until he recovers.