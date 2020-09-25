Henry County extends mask mandate to Sept. 30

PARIS, Tenn. — Henry County Mayor Brent Greer announced he is extending the county’s mask mandate to Wednesday.

The release says the order was originally set to expire Sunday at midnight.

The mayor says Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 59, which gives the 89 rural counties the option to issues a mask requirement, is also set to expire on Wednesday.

“It is possible, however with an extension of Executive Order 59, I will issue an extension of the county masking requirement order as well. Masks appear to make a difference and we will continue to monitor our local data closely, and hopefully we will be in a position to rescind our masking order sooner rather than later,” Mayor Greer said.

The Henry County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. To make an appointment, call (731) 642-4025.