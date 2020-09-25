Jackson police arrest suspect in ‘Peeping Tom’ incident

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say they have arrested a suspect in a “Peeping Tom” incident.

A news release from JPD says the incident occurred on McClellan Road early in the morning on September 15.

With the help of the community, Jackson police say they have arrested Gregory Rishawn Thurman, of Parsons, as a suspect.

Thurman has been charged with aggravated burglary and observation without consent, according to the release.

Anyone with footage or additional information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400, as the investigation is ongoing.