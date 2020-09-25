Mugshots : Madison County : 09/24/20 – 09/25/20 September 25, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Daniel Butler Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Bailie Fenn Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Brian McNight Theft under $1,000, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Brittany Utley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Cantrell Hodges Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Charles Wilkes Simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Cookie Fowler Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Isaiah Coleman Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jamesa Clark Reckless endangerment, false reports Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Javonte Hodge Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Jaylen Albea Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Joshua Stigler Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Nichole Halliburton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Santo Wellington Fugitive/hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Treyvontae Rosser Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/25/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest