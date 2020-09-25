Mugshots : Madison County : 09/24/20 – 09/25/20

1/15 Daniel Butler Unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/15 Bailie Fenn Hold for investigation

3/15 Brian McNight Theft under $1,000, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/15 Brittany Utley Violation of community corrections

5/15 Cantrell Hodges Forgery



6/15 Charles Wilkes Simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/arrest

7/15 Cookie Fowler Aggravated assault

8/15 Isaiah Coleman Violation of community corrections

9/15 Jamesa Clark Reckless endangerment, false reports

10/15 Javonte Hodge Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



11/15 Jaylen Albea Hold for investigation

12/15 Joshua Stigler Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

13/15 Nichole Halliburton Violation of probation

14/15 Santo Wellington Fugitive/hold for other agency

15/15 Treyvontae Rosser Hold for investigation































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/25/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.