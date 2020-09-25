Weekend Forecast Is Looking Less Sunny, Cold Front Coming Monday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, September 25th

The rain from what was Tropical Storm Beta has finally left West Tennessee but the clouds have been stubborn to move out. We could continue into this weekend with cloudy skies but we’ll stay dry for the rest of today and tomorrow. It’s on Sunday that we may see our next chance for rain but a cold front on Monday will bring a more likely return of the wet weather.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies will likely stick around into the night ahead. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s during high school football games this evening. Patchy fog will be possible Saturday morning with light winds and overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to see any weekend updates on the weather where you are!

While sunshine was previously forecast for this weekend, it’s now looking cloudy. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast on Saturday with light winds and highs in the lower 80s. We’ll be dry tomorrow and tomorrow night with lows in the lower 60s but there’s a slight chance for rain on Sunday with a cold front increasing the chance for rain on Monday. That cold front will come through West Tennessee Monday afternoon bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Before it arrives temperatures will warm up to the middle 70s making it the warmest day for the rest of the week! Some thunderstorms could become strong so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com