West Tennessean earns Mary Kay Cadillac

JACKSON, Tenn. — One West Tennessean drove a new ride off the lot, but it’s not just any set of wheels.

Tamiko McCormack drove a Mary Kay pink Cadillac off the Serra Chevrolet lot Friday evening.

The pink Cadillac is part of the company’s career car program.

The top one percent of Mary Kay representatives earn one after selling a certain amount of products.

“I didn’t give up, and I think just to tell everybody not to give up because dreams can really come true. I’ve been dreaming about this for a very long time,” Mary Kay Independent Sales Director Tamiko McCormack said.

McCormack added that she credits her success to her family, customers and the Mary Kay team.