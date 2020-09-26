190,891 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,374 deaths, 739 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 190,891 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, September 26. In addition, 2,374 people have died and 739 are currently hospitalized. Another 174,044 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 7,035 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 93 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,179

Bedford County – 1,345

Benton County – 336

Bledsoe County – 854

Blount County – 2,516

Bradley County – 2,934

Campbell County – 446

Cannon County – 286

Carroll County – 889

Carter County — 1,168

Cheatham County – 807

Chester County – 632

Claiborne County – 442

Clay County – 226

Cocke County – 746

Coffee County – 1,236

Crockett County — 538

Cumberland County – 1,201

Davidson County – 26,474

Decatur County – 520

DeKalb County – 566

Dickson County – 1,257

Dyer County – 1370

Fayette County – 1,188

Fentress County – 505

Franklin County – 969

Gibson County – 1,658

Giles County – 607

Grainger County – 376

Greene County – 1,156

Grundy County – 291

Hamblen County – 1,914

Hamilton County – 9,443

Hancock County – 106

Hardeman County — 1,570

Hardin County – 1,030

Hawkins County – 812

Haywood County — 969

Henderson County — 1,181

Henry County — 625

Hickman County – 585

Houston County – 220

Humphreys County – 251

Jackson County – 326

Jefferson County – 1,119

Johnson County – 711

Knox County – 9,378

Lake County – 919

Lauderdale County – 983

Lawrence County – 1,043

Lewis County — 201

Lincoln County – 619

Loudon County – 1,172

Macon County – 1,055

Madison County – 2,877

Marion County – 529

Marshall County – 756

Maury County – 2,361

McMinn County – 1,119

McNairy County — 883

Meigs County – 226

Monroe County – 1,036

Montgomery County – 3,070

Moore County — 175

Morgan County — 317

Obion County — 1,171

Overton County – 745

Perry County – 150

Pickett County — 116

Polk County – 388

Putnam County – 3,315

Rhea County – 834

Roane County – 895

Robertson County – 2,210

Rutherford County – 9,293

Scott County – 214

Sequatchie County – 233

Sevier County – 2623

Shelby County – 30,755

Smith County – 723

Stewart County — 204

Sullivan County – 2164

Sumner County – 4,819

Tipton County – 1,818

Trousdale County – 1,657

Unicoi County – 286

Union County — 359

Van Buren County – 166

Warren County – 1,061

Washington County – 2,297

Wayne County – 1,497

Weakley County — 1,189

White County – 837

Williamson County – 5,252

Wilson County – 3,476

Out of state – 2,896

Pending – 2,949

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 251

Asian – 1,773

Black or African-American – 34,699

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 145

Other/Multiracial – 23,233

White – 103,540

Pending – 27,250

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 126,962

Hispanic – 25,075

Pending – 38,854

Gender:

Female – 97,451

Male – 91,656

Pending – 1,784

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.