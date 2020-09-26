36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 3,024 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says those cases include 19 men and 17 women, ranging in age from 12-years-old to 85-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,718 (56.8%)

38301: 982 (32.5%)

38356: 53 (1.8%)

38391: 40 (1.3%)

38366: 46 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.1%)

38313: 50 (1.7%)

38392: 22 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 31 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 975 (32%)

White: 1,271 (42%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 76 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 55 (2%)

Unspecified: 636 (21%)

Gender:

Female: 1,679 (55.5%)

Male: 1,344 (44.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,617 (87%)

Not recovered: 250 (8%)

Better: 47 (1.5%)

Unknown: 45 (1.5%)

Deaths: 65 (2%)

Age: