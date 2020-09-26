36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 3,024 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says those cases include 19 men and 17 women, ranging in age from 12-years-old to 85-years-old.
There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,718 (56.8%)
- 38301: 982 (32.5%)
- 38356: 53 (1.8%)
- 38391: 40 (1.3%)
- 38366: 46 (1.5%)
- 38343: 34 (1.1%)
- 38313: 50 (1.7%)
- 38392: 22 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 31 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 19 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 975 (32%)
- White: 1,271 (42%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 76 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 55 (2%)
- Unspecified: 636 (21%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,679 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,344 (44.4%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,617 (87%)
- Not recovered: 250 (8%)
- Better: 47 (1.5%)
- Unknown: 45 (1.5%)
- Deaths: 65 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 129 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 387 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 583 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 459 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 405 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 442 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 324 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 168 (5.5%)
- 80+: 118 (4%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.5%)