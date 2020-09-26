Hardin Co. officials seek help in locating runaway teen

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials in Hardin County are seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

A news release from Hardin County Emergency Communications says 16-year-old Steven Jacob Armstrong left his home around 6:20 p.m. on Friday.

The release says he may be going towards Iuka, Mississippi on foot or with a person named Caleb Michaels.

Officials say Armstrong has brown hair, green eyes, is 142 pounds and is 5-feet, 7-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt and baseball cap, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, according to the release.

Officials say he may have a black duffel bag with a PlayStation 4 and clothing.

Anyone who has seen or has information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to call the Savannah Police Department at (731) 925-4989.