Jackson church celebrates 100 years of service

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is celebrating a huge milestone.

Greater St. Luke Baptist Church held a parade Saturday morning to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of when it first opened its doors to the community.

The parade started on Old Hickory Boulevard and ended at their church on Wallace Road.

This would’ve been the day for the church’s annual picnic, but due to COVID-19, they had to change their plans.

Everyone stayed in their cars during the parade and after. Church Pastor Marvin Hall did a sermon that attendees were able to listen to inside their cars.

“We didn’t want this day to go by without a recognition because an anniversary this big is huge, and we wanted it to be recognized. We didn’t want it to be just swept under the rug,” said Event Chair Sherry Ingram.

“A lot of things have happened in the last 100 years, and the church has been able to navigate through those things and still maintain and still remain strong,” Hall said.

He says he wants to keep all West Tennesseans in his prayers during these difficult times.