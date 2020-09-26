Mostly Cloudy Skies For The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:31 a.m. – Saturday, September 26th

The rain from what was Tropical Storm Beta has finally left West Tennessee but the clouds have been stubborn to move out. Left behind has been some damp conditions and a stagnate pattern of patchy fog at times. Showers can’t be ruled out as we head into late weekend with a cold front bringing rain chances to 70% by Monday.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy skies ahead with warmer and humid weather, Highs around 80 with light south winds.

A scattered hit or miss shower possible by Sunday afternoon with rain becoming likely on Monday.

Much cooler next week with lows around the upper 40’s by Tuesday morning! We could be in the low 40’s buy Friday morning and much of next week looks to be below normal in temperatures as we start off in October with colder Fall weather.

Storms could be strong for a short time on Monday so be sure and check out our brand new weather app! It has all kinds of easy to read weather to help you plan your day at a glance!

Heading into next week, Monday will be the warmest day of the week with cooler weather the rest of the week into next week. For the latest on the weather, tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

