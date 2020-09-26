Pet of the Week: Oakley

Meet Oakley, this week’s Pet of the Week!

She is a lively love bug! She’s around one and a half-years-old and about 55 pounds. She loves milk bones and rope toys.

Due to an injury when she was a puppy, her tail has been amputated. Surgery has been done to her back left leg to give her full use of her leg and eliminate any pain.

Despite the back injury and shorter leg, she hops with delight about pretty much everything.

She’s a lover and will cuddle while she gives you plenty of licks! She is good with other dogs and loves people!

Oakley is crate trained, house trained and completely vetted.

For more information on how to adopt Oakley — or any other dogs — you can go to visit the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.