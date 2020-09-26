Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The move on Saturday caps a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation.

He also hopes it will provide boost his reelection effort as he looks to fend off Democrat Joe Biden.

Republican senators are lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett before the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power.

She would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of Trump’s first term in office.