11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 3,035 total

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says those cases include six men and five women, ranging in age from seven-years-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,726 (57%)
  • 38301: 985 (32.5%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 40 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 46 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 22 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 31 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 977 (32%)
  • White: 1,274 (42%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 76 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 55 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 642 (21%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,684 (55.5%)
  • Male: 1,350 (44.4%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,628 (87%)
  • Not recovered: 251 (8%)
  • Better: 48 (1.5%)
  • Unknown: 43 (1.5%)
  • Deaths: 65 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 130 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 391 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 586 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 460 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 405 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 443 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 324 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 169 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 118 (4%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.5%)
