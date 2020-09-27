192,995 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,377 deaths, 728 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 192,995 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, September 27. In addition, 2,377 people have died and 728 are currently hospitalized. Another 175,143 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 7,162 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 93 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,200

Bedford County – 1,364

Benton County – 337

Bledsoe County – 862

Blount County – 2,535

Bradley County – 2,962

Campbell County – 454

Cannon County – 292

Carroll County – 899

Carter County — 1,177

Cheatham County – 815

Chester County – 643

Claiborne County – 442

Clay County – 233

Cocke County – 754

Coffee County – 1254

Crockett County — 542

Cumberland County – 1,217

Davidson County – 26,630

Decatur County – 530

DeKalb County – 570

Dickson County – 1,274

Dyer County – 1,387

Fayette County – 1,204

Fentress County – 526

Franklin County – 989

Gibson County – 1704

Giles County – 631

Grainger County – 386

Greene County – 1,161

Grundy County – 309

Hamblen County – 1,939

Hamilton County – 9,519

Hancock County – 108

Hardeman County — 1,582

Hardin County – 1,047

Hawkins County – 822

Haywood County — 992

Henderson County — 1,189

Henry County — 628

Hickman County – 593

Houston County – 224

Humphreys County – 258

Jackson County – 331

Jefferson County – 1,130

Johnson County – 726

Knox County – 9,497

Lake County – 925

Lauderdale County – 994

Lawrence County – 1,067

Lewis County — 204

Lincoln County – 624

Loudon County – 1,184

Macon County – 1,067

Madison County – 2,921

Marion County – 533

Marshall County – 778

Maury County – 2,409

McMinn County – 1,146

McNairy County — 896

Meigs County – 228

Monroe County – 1052

Montgomery County – 3,111

Moore County — 179

Morgan County — 320

Obion County — 1,191

Overton County – 758

Perry County – 153

Pickett County — 123

Polk County – 399

Putnam County – 3,349

Rhea County – 844

Roane County – 905

Robertson County – 2,225

Rutherford County – 9,361

Scott County – 217

Sequatchie County – 238

Sevier County – 2,638

Shelby County – 30,953

Smith County – 731

Stewart County — 214

Sullivan County – 2197

Sumner County – 4865

Tipton County – 1832

Trousdale County – 1666

Unicoi County – 289

Union County — 364

Van Buren County – 166

Warren County – 1075

Washington County – 2,328

Wayne County – 1,499

Weakley County — 1,205

White County – 847

Williamson County – 5,310

Wilson County – 3,519

Out of state – 2,986

Pending – 3,042

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 256

Asian – 1,788

Black or African-American – 34,911

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 149

Other/Multiracial – 23,370

White – 104,678

Pending – 27,843

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 101,790

Hispanic – 23,161

Pending – 35,646

Gender:

Female – 98,608

Male – 92,587

Pending – 1,800

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.