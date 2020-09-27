Jackson residents react to mask mandate expiration

JACKSON, Tenn. — After months of having a mask mandate, Madison County residents are sharing their thoughts on its expiration.

The mask mandate expired Saturday. Driving around Jackson, you wouldn’t think that since many businesses still have their “mask required” signs up.

With the mandate’s expiration, business owners now have the option to embrace the removal or still require masks.

Regardless of the mask mandate being removed in the county, some residents say they want to stay on the safe side.

They say they will continue to wear their masks daily in an effort to protect themselves and others.

“I’m a little disappointed that the mask mandate expired,” said church-member Tennille Short. “Because we know that masks are effective at helping to slow the spread of COVID, but my hope is that people are going to kind of adopt their own mask mandate and continue to wear them to protect themselves and their families against coronavirus.”

Gloria Bouknight, who does public relations for Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, says she understands that masks can sometimes be hard for people to wear for long periods of time. However, she wants people to think of of others who do not have a choice.

“Think about our healthcare workers, those that work at the hospitals and the clinics. A lot of them have to wear a mask all the time, and they are doing a great service in doing what they need to do to protect the public,” Bouknight said. “And I just feel like that, right now, we need to do what we can to wear a mask to take some of the load off of them.”

From chain businesses to churches, many say they will be keeping the mask mandate inside their buildings until they feel it’s time to change that.

WBBJ also spoke to those who say that mask mandate should’ve expired. However, they chose not to speak on camera.