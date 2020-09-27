Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler celebrates 50 years of wrestling

JACKSON, Tenn. — A 50 year celebration brought Jerry “The King” Lawler to Jackson. The celebration was held at the Ballpark in Jackson.

“I’m Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler WW Hall of Famer, and tonight is the celebration of my 50 years in ring career,” Lawler said. “And I couldn’t think of a better place for it to happen than tonight in Jackson, Tennessee.”

The Jackson Generals and USA Wrestling collaborated to bring Lawler’s 50th anniversary celebration to the Ballpark.

The event featured a long list of wrestling icons. The event had eight matches, including a thunderdome cage match.

“Fans have come from all over the United States. We have some other great wrestling stars that are on-hand here tonight,” Lawler said. “So many I can’t even begin to list them right now.”

The event started with a 10 bell solute to honor Road Animal Warrior, who recently died and was scheduled to participate.

Lawler says Jackson was the best place to celebrate.

“Jackson is like a home away from home. Of course we wrestle every weekend in Memphis. We also almost wrestled every weekend at the Oman Arena here in Jackson, Tennessee, so we’re right down the road,” Lawler said.

August 17, 1970 was Lawler’s first match at the Old Ellis Auditorium in Memphis.

“I have wrestled many times since then and still wrestle each and every year and wrestling here tonight,” he said.

He says he plans to keep wrestling for as long as he can.

“Let’s see, this is September 2020. I feel certain I’ll make it till 2021, so there’s no end in sight right now,” Lawler said.