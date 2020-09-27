Missing Hardin Co. woman woman found dead near home

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed 57-year-old Jean Culbertson has been found dead.

Sheriff Johnny Alexander says Culbertson’s body was found not too far from her home.

Sheriff Alexander says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating her death.

“We got a call from Mr. Culberston that he had found his wife deceased there close to the residence. We made the scene, and she was found about 150 to 200 yards from her residence,” Sheriff Alexander said.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 925-9007.