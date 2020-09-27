Slim Chickens official discusses Jackson location

JACKSON, Tenn. — Southern hospitality and fresh hot food is the focus of a new chain coming to West Tennessee.

Slim Chickens, which started in 2003, is looking for location in Jackson and plans to be open by 2022.

The Davis Group has a total of nine Slim Chickens they plan to open between Jackson, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

The restaurant will feature a large inside dining area, but also a covered patio for space, which people might need due to the pandemic.

“Looking at the Tennessee market, it was a natural progression to look over there at Jackson and then going on eastward towards Knoxville and Chattanooga,” said Cody Davis with the Davis Group. “So we couldn’t be more excited about the Jackson market for us. It’s kind of a dream come true.”

The restaurant will also offer 80 to 100 jobs to local residents.

The Davis Group says they are excited to bring opportunities to the people of Jackson, and create paths of potential growth within the company.