West Tennessee farm reopens after closing due to COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a place to bring your family for some outside fun, Donnell Century Farms Adventure has reopened after closing due to COVID-19.

Farm owner, Andrew Donnell, says the farm is making sure all of your needs are met.

“That’s our goal, for you to spend time with your family and with the people that you love,” said Donnell. “Whether it’s on a date, we’re getting more and more dates all the time. We’ve got great food. We’re expanding our food so people just come out with some beautiful weather, some beautiful people and make memories.”

The farm is offering many things for you to enjoy during your adventure, like a farm animal town, tractor ride to a pumpkin patch, and different slides whether you’re big or small.

Besides the great food and excitement the farm brings, there is also great history behind it. Donnell says even though his goal is to make sure customers are having fun, he hopes to have a goal of his own.

“So where my family settled in 1835 is back on the back and that is my goal for my life is to build my house back there” said Donnell.

Even though the mask mandate is over, they are still taking all precaution to make sure customers are staying safe.