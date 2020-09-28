193,732 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,389 deaths, 710 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 193,732 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, September 28. In addition, 2,389 people have died and 710 are currently hospitalized. Another 176,030 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 7,233 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 93 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,202

Bedford County – 1,370

Benton County – 339

Bledsoe County – 862

Blount County – 2,548

Bradley County – 2,967

Campbell County – 456

Cannon County – 295

Carroll County – 905

Carter County — 1,179

Cheatham County – 819

Chester County – 646

Claiborne County – 442

Clay County – 234

Cocke County – 753

Coffee County – 1,255

Crockett County — 544

Cumberland County – 1,217

Davidson County – 26,685

Decatur County – 531

DeKalb County – 572

Dickson County – 1,277

Dyer County – 1,403

Fayette County – 1,206

Fentress County – 527

Franklin County – 989

Gibson County – 1,713

Giles County – 637

Grainger County – 386

Greene County – 1,166

Grundy County – 312

Hamblen County – 1,943

Hamilton County – 9,564

Hancock County – 107

Hardeman County — 1,583

Hardin County – 1,052

Hawkins County – 823

Haywood County — 992

Henderson County — 1,191

Henry County — 628

Hickman County – 599

Houston County – 228

Humphreys County – 263

Jackson County – 332

Jefferson County – 1,134

Johnson County – 729

Knox County – 9,550

Lake County – 925

Lauderdale County – 995

Lawrence County – 1,077

Lewis County — 207

Lincoln County – 628

Loudon County – 1,190

Macon County – 1,068

Madison County – 2,943

Marion County – 538

Marshall County – 780

Maury County – 2,420

McMinn County – 1,150

McNairy County — 918

Meigs County – 228

Monroe County – 1,058

Montgomery County – 3,123

Moore County — 180

Morgan County — 321

Obion County — 1,200

Overton County – 766

Perry County – 153

Pickett County — 123

Polk County – 406

Putnam County – 3,355

Rhea County – 850

Roane County – 909

Robertson County – 2,231

Rutherford County – 9,408

Scott County – 218

Sequatchie County – 242

Sevier County – 2,647

Shelby County – 31,034

Smith County – 734

Stewart County — 219

Sullivan County – 2,220

Sumner County – 4,883

Tipton County – 1,836

Trousdale County – 1,668

Unicoi County – 288

Union County — 371

Van Buren County – 166

Warren County – 1,078

Washington County – 2,337

Wayne County – 1,502

Weakley County — 1,212

White County – 849

Williamson County – 5,341

Wilson County – 3,538

Out of state – 2,997

Pending – 3,047

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 256

Asian – 1,798

Black or African-American – 35,036

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 149

Other/Multiracial – 23,369

White – 105,301

Pending – 27,823

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 128,579

Hispanic – 25,170

Pending – 39,983

Gender:

Female – 98,996

Male – 92,936

Pending – 1,800

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.