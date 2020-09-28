26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,061 in Madison County.

Those cases include 13 men and 13 women, ranging in age from 10-months-old to 95-years-old.

Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,748 (57.1%)
  • 38301: 987 (32.3%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 40 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 46 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 32 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 979 (32%)
  • White: 1,289 (42%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 76 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 55 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 651 (21%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,697 (55.4%)
  • Male: 1,363 (44.5%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,635 (86%)
  • Not recovered: 272 (9%)
  • Better: 50 (2%)
  • Unknown: 49 (1%)
  • Deaths: 65 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 133 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 397 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 587 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 464 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 410 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 444 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 326 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 170 (6%)
  • 80+: 121 (4%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.5%)
