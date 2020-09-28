Annual golf tournament raises funds for veteran causes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Marines and Navy Corpsmen grabbed the golf clubs to raise money for a good cause.

Leaders with the Capt. Jack Holland Marine Corps League Detachment hosted their annual golf tournament Monday.

The funds raised go to help local and national veteran causes.

It was a four man scramble with awards for first, second, and third place in two flights.

Lunch was served as well as a shotgun start at noon.

“We’ve had our uniform on and we’ve served our country, now we’re home and we serve our community,” said Commandant Bryce West. “One of the big charities that the Marine Corps does is Toys for Tots, and so a good portion of this money is going to go for Toys for Tots this year.”

In all, 24 teams participated. This was the fifth year for the event.