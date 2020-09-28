Bethel University’s criminal justice program receives top 25 recognition

MCKENZIE, Tenn.–A local university’s degree program gets national recognition.

Bethel University’s online criminal justice program was recognized in the top 25 programs in the nation by College Consensus.

College Consensus ranks the programs by cost, student success rate, and reputation.

The program is designed specifically for law enforcement professionals, managers, and administrators with courses taught in an online format.

“I think receiving this particular distinction will allow our students to be able to see that we are striving to meet their needs,” Bethel’s dean of academics, Dr. Mandy Fisher, said.

Bethel offers associates, bachelors, and masters level degrees in criminal justice, along with non-degree certificate programs.