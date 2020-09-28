Finally Some Sunshine with Cooler Weather This Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, September 28th

A cold front has made its way through West Tennessee today and it sure feels like it! Dewpoints are still around 60°F, so it’s slightly humid but temperatures are in the lower 70s where there’s currently sunshine. This is the first of two cold fronts in this week’s forecast – a second cold front will bring the coldest weather of the season to West Tennessee later this week.

TONIGHT

Skies will become mostly clear tonight with only light winds from the northwest. This will set us up for patchy fog on Tuesday morning, especially after today’s rainfall, but should also lead to temperatures cooling back down to the upper 40s by sunrise. Stay warm – it’ll be another cool day tomorrow! Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to track the rain where you are!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow – cloudy especially for those near the Tennessee River where there’s a chance for stray showers. Temperatures will only warm up to the middle and upper 60s Tuesday afternoon but it’ll be warmer Wednesday. Temperatures may get close to the 30s later this week! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

