Jackson-Madison County schools to receive virtual learning grant from Toyota

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Toyota USA Foundation has approved a grant that will provide internet access and computers to school districts across the country to help students.

The grant totals $3,357,000, and will fund WiFi access points, mobile WiFi devices, laptop computers and software licenses for students using virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is part of Toyota’s COVID-19 relief programs, including grants for e-learning programs and hunger, as well as an education hub which includes virtual field trips for students.

Jackson-Madison County Schools is one of 31 districts in the country to receive the grant from Toyota.