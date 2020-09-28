Jackson-Madison County schools to receive virtual learning grant from Toyota
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Toyota USA Foundation has approved a grant that will provide internet access and computers to school districts across the country to help students.
The grant totals $3,357,000, and will fund WiFi access points, mobile WiFi devices, laptop computers and software licenses for students using virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is part of Toyota’s COVID-19 relief programs, including grants for e-learning programs and hunger, as well as an education hub which includes virtual field trips for students.
Jackson-Madison County Schools is one of 31 districts in the country to receive the grant from Toyota.