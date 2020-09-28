Jackson man sentenced to 31 years in shooting of ex-girlfriend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in her home in 2019 has been convicted of multiple charges related to the shooting.

According to a news release, on February 3, 2020, 38-year-old Quincy Lamont Collins, of Jackson, was indicted for attempted first degree murder resulting in serious bodily injury, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The release states the indictment was the product of an investigation by the Jackson Police Department Major Crimes Unit, which revealed on September 7, 2019, the defendant entered the victim’s bedroom and shot her twice at close range, before taking her personal belongings and leaving the scene.

The victim survived but now suffers from permanent injuries.

After a one-day trial on August 19, 2020, the release states Collins was convicted of all charges.

Evidence presented during the trial included a confession that Collins gave following his arrest, where he admitted to shooting the victim after initially denying being at the scene.

On September 25, 2020, Collins was sentenced to serve 31 years in prison without eligibility for parole until he has served just under 28 years.

Though the victim did not have the ability to speak, the release states she provided a handwritten statement that aided in the investigation.

District Attorney Jody S. Pickens stated, “It is my hope that her bravery will inspire others to speak out against domestic violence, refusing as she did to accept this type of disregard for human life.”