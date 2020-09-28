Library continues offering resources to residents during pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the mask mandate for Madison County lifted over the weekend, some businesses are starting to transition back to normal hours.

That includes the Jackson-Madison County Library. But the library is still city-owned, meaning guests are still required to wear masks.

Once they open to normal hours, health screeners won’t be at the door anymore.

Library director Dinah Harris says they’ll still try to ensure health measures.

“We are going to have reduced capacity. There won’t be any seats still for people to linger in the library. Our computer lab will be operating at a reduced capacity. We normally have 30 computers, but we have them spaced,” she said.

With many either unemployed due to the pandemic, and others lacking access to computers, Harris says she looks forward to having more people return to take advantage of the library’s resources.

“Our computer lab will be more needful than ever, as people are doing job searches and applying for their unemployment and things. So we’ll have nine here, and we will have two computers at North,” Harris said.

For those who are still not comfortable entering the building, they will still have the option to use the intercom system outside and have their items brought out to them.

“We are trying our best to protect staff and our patronage so we can keep the library open, that’s what we’d really like to do,” Harris said. “Hopefully before too long we can all come back, be in here sitting together, reading our newspaper and everything else.”

Right now, the North Library building has been closed since March, but they expect it will open again on October 1 from noon until 6 p.m. The main library is also open from noon until 6 p.m., with curbside pick up from 9 a.m. to noon at both locations.