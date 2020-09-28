Local universities report COVID-19 numbers on campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every college or university is facing its own problems due to COVID-19. Some students are quarantined. Others are isolated across West Tennessee.

Lane College is reporting zero active cases.

Earlier in September, the students were either quarantined or sent home for two weeks. This is their second week back on campus.

Freed-Hardeman University had to make some changes since the beginning of the semester.

“We started out the semester meeting in person in chapel and spreading out over two different services, but now it’s online,” said Dave Clouse, vice president of community engagement.

They are reporting 11 active cases among students and staff, with 100 students in quarantine. All classes are in-person.

“Unless they’re in quarantine, and then we make arrangements for them to be able to do that online,” Clouse said.

UT Martin recently had its own public COVID scare.

Chancellor Keith Carver is officially out of quarantine after being exposed. He tweeted this picture Friday when he was released.

Currently the university has 49 active cases among students, faculty, and staff, and almost 200 people are quarantined.

Union University currently has 52 people isolated in residence halls, with 176 people quarantined. Their spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Bethel University is reporting eight active cases. Since they’ve started recording, they’ve seen a total of 70.

A spokesperson said there were more cases at the beginning of the semester, but they’ve leveled off to about 10 on average.

Jackson State Community College is reporting three active COVID-19 cases. All of their classes have been moved online, except for a few health and science labs.

The University of Memphis-Lambuth has all classes online, except for a few labs. We spoke with Dr. Niles Reddick Monday morning, who said they are again pushing back the start date for in-person classes.