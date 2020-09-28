Showers End, Then Back To Some Sun

Weather Update: Monday, September 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a morning of temperature swings so far. It started off actually fairly mild with temps in the upper 60s to around if not at 70°F. A surface cold front has been pushing east across the area this morning. There have been a few showers associated with it, but the main moisture conveyor has been elevated and behind the parent surface front. Temperature departures over the last few hours have averaged around 8-10°F. Steady showers will continue through late this morning. They will end from West to East. Clouds should decrease as air descends towards the surface this afternoon, it will be a little breezy and cool between 10-15 mph. Sunshne should allow temps to rebound into the mid to upper 60s.

