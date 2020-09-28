UT Gardens to host two-day fall plant sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson will host their annual Fall Plant Sale beginning Wednesday.

The 2020 sale has been extended to a two-day event to help promote social distancing.

The sale will be open Wednesday, September 30 through Thursday, October 1, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

The sale will be held in the main parking area of the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, located at 605 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

The number of shoppers allowed inside the sale area will be limited, and all indoor lectures and garden tours have been cancelled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Face masks will be required for those attending.

