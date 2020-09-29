194,611 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,420 deaths, 795 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 194,611 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, September 29. In addition, 2,420 people have died and 795 are currently hospitalized. Another 177,945 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 7,414 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 95 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,210

Bedford County – 1,373

Benton County – 341

Bledsoe County – 862

Blount County – 2,563

Bradley County – 2,972

Campbell County – 461

Cannon County – 295

Carroll County – 913

Carter County — 1,180

Cheatham County – 819

Chester County – 650

Claiborne County – 445

Clay County – 235

Cocke County – 753

Coffee County – 1,277

Crockett County — 544

Cumberland County – 1,219

Davidson County – 26,797

Decatur County – 534

DeKalb County – 574

Dickson County – 1,280

Dyer County – 1,420

Fayette County – 1,227

Fentress County – 546

Franklin County – 994

Gibson County – 1,726

Giles County – 644

Grainger County – 394

Greene County – 1,169

Grundy County – 317

Hamblen County – 1,948

Hamilton County – 9,634

Hancock County – 107

Hardeman County — 1,584

Hardin County – 1,055

Hawkins County – 827

Haywood County — 998

Henderson County — 1,191

Henry County — 630

Hickman County – 600

Houston County – 234

Humphreys County – 267

Jackson County – 332

Jefferson County – 1,144

Johnson County – 732

Knox County – 9,605

Lake County – 925

Lauderdale County – 1,003

Lawrence County – 1,089

Lewis County — 208

Lincoln County – 633

Loudon County – 1,199

Macon County – 1,067

Madison County – 2,992

Marion County – 551

Marshall County – 781

Maury County – 2,427

McMinn County – 1,163

McNairy County — 925

Meigs County – 232

Monroe County – 1,066

Montgomery County – 3,133

Moore County — 183

Morgan County — 321

Obion County — 1,202

Overton County – 770

Perry County – 153

Pickett County — 126

Polk County – 407

Putnam County – 3,365

Rhea County – 854

Roane County – 912

Robertson County – 2,239

Rutherford County – 9,452

Scott County – 219

Sequatchie County – 244

Sevier County – 2,664

Shelby County – 31,097

Smith County – 740

Stewart County — 221

Sullivan County – 2,231

Sumner County – 4,895

Tipton County – 1,845

Trousdale County – 1,669

Unicoi County – 291

Union County — 376

Van Buren County – 166

Warren County – 1,077

Washington County – 2,355

Wayne County – 1,501

Weakley County — 1,216

White County – 855

Williamson County – 5,366

Wilson County – 3,562

Out of state – 2,977

Pending – 3,044

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 260

Asian – 1,810

Black or African-American – 35,154

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 150

Other/Multiracial – 23,364

White – 106,065

Pending – 27,808

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 129,454

Hispanic – 25,219

Pending – 39,938

Gender:

Female – 99,450

Male – 93,361

Pending – 1,800

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.