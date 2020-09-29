Back Near 80°F Tomorrow but Only Briefly

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday, September 29th

Clouds have returned to the skies over West Tennessee with breaks of sunshine here and there. There’s a slight chance for rain near the Tennessee River, but West Tennessee should remain dry for the most part. We may not see rain again for several days although another cold front will come through the area tomorrow night.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds from the southwest will become breezy in the morning.



We’ll have a sunny day across West Tennessee tomorrow with breezy winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Because of the low humidity, temperatures could jump nearly 30°F from this morning into the afternoon when we’ll reach our daytime highs in the upper 70s. It’ll be the last truly warm day for a little while with another cold front coming Wednesday night into Thursday morning! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

