Health department confirms additional COVID-19 death, 16 new cases

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another resident has died due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

The health department says a 71-year-old woman died August 27 due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents who have died as a result of the virus to 66.

The health department also confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those cases include eight men and eight women, ranging in age from 14-years-old to 95-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,756 (57.1%)
  • 38301: 995 (32.3%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 40 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 46 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.8%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 32 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 982 (32%)
  • White: 1,299 (42%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 76 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 56 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 653 (21%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,705 (55.4%)
  • Male: 1,371 (44.5%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,654 (86%)
  • Not recovered: 264 (9%)
  • Better: 51 (2%)
  • Unknown: 42 (1%)
  • Deaths: 66 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 133 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 397 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 589 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 468 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 412 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 445 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 329 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 172 (6%)
  • 80+: 123 (4%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.5%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts