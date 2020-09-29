Health department confirms additional COVID-19 death, 16 new cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another resident has died due to COVID-19.
The health department says a 71-year-old woman died August 27 due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents who have died as a result of the virus to 66.
The health department also confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Those cases include eight men and eight women, ranging in age from 14-years-old to 95-years-old.
There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,756 (57.1%)
- 38301: 995 (32.3%)
- 38356: 53 (1.7%)
- 38391: 40 (1.3%)
- 38366: 46 (1.5%)
- 38343: 34 (1.1%)
- 38313: 50 (1.6%)
- 38392: 23 (0.8%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 32 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 19 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 982 (32%)
- White: 1,299 (42%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 76 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 56 (2%)
- Unspecified: 653 (21%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,705 (55.4%)
- Male: 1,371 (44.5%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,654 (86%)
- Not recovered: 264 (9%)
- Better: 51 (2%)
- Unknown: 42 (1%)
- Deaths: 66 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 133 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 397 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 589 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 468 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 412 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 445 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 329 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 172 (6%)
- 80+: 123 (4%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.5%)