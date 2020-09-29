Health department confirms additional COVID-19 death, 16 new cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another resident has died due to COVID-19.

The health department says a 71-year-old woman died August 27 due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents who have died as a result of the virus to 66.

The health department also confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those cases include eight men and eight women, ranging in age from 14-years-old to 95-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,756 (57.1%)

38301: 995 (32.3%)

38356: 53 (1.7%)

38391: 40 (1.3%)

38366: 46 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.1%)

38313: 50 (1.6%)

38392: 23 (0.8%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 32 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 982 (32%)

White: 1,299 (42%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 76 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 56 (2%)

Unspecified: 653 (21%)

Gender:

Female: 1,705 (55.4%)

Male: 1,371 (44.5%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,654 (86%)

Not recovered: 264 (9%)

Better: 51 (2%)

Unknown: 42 (1%)

Deaths: 66 (2%)

Age: