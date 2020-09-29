Jackson State to offer new certificate programs for healthcare field

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College has created a new way to prepare students for different careers in the healthcare field.

“Being a community college, we value what our community is asking for and needing in the workforce, and we try to at least develop those courses to the needs,” said Chrystal Taylor, assistant professor of health sciences.

Taylor says Jackson State created three certificate programs to help students acquire the skills and knowledge they need to get a job.

“It’s to give that student the needed experience and that next level to be certified in that area,” Taylor said.

Students can become certified as a clinical medical assistant, patient care technician, or medical coder after taking the courses and passing a national exam.

“We are wanting the students to have a very strong knowledge base and also a very strong skill set when they finish the program,” Taylor said.

Taylor says all three programs offer learning in the form of a clinical rotation in healthcare facilities, and students should leave the program with a polished resume.

“Once they have mastered those skills, we place them into a facility throughout West Tennessee to get additional hands-on real world experience,” Taylor said.

Classes begin October 17, and students can enroll through the colleges admissions office. The certificate programs can also lead to associate degrees with another year of classes.

To find more information on JSCC’s new health care certificate programs, click here.