Longtime STAR Center employee retiring

JACKSON, Tenn. — After 29 years, a local woman is retiring to spend more time with her family.

Judy Duke worked as the STAR Center’s communications manager, and has worked in a variety of roles during that time.

She originally started getting involved with assistive technology for people with disabilities.

Duke has a daughter with Down syndrome and wanted to learn about and help her progress in life so she could become independent.

On Tuesday, family members and coworkers hosted a drive-thru parade in Duke’s honor.

She says she will miss helping people and all the staff and clients.

She says she is excited to retire and do all the things she has put off in the past.

“My daughter Julie has retired from her job, and so she and I have a lot of things planned to do from cooking some new dishes to becoming consistent about walking every day,” Duke said.

She will also be helping her grandchildren with school work.