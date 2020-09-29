Officers investigating late night shooting on North Highland

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators are looking into a shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening in north Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at the Travel Lodge on North Highland Avenue.

As of late Tuesday night, no other details were available.

We learned of this incident thanks to a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewer. If you see news happening, email or contact us on social media or call the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness Newsroom at (731) 424-4515. Tips from viewers are very important and many times it’s the only way we hear of breaking news.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for more information.