‘Pages of Madison County’ connects residents through journals

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library wants the community to share their creativity in a brand new way.

The Pages of Madison County project urges residents to interact with each other in a creative way with the help of journals.

“There’s about 40 different themes. Each of these notebooks has a different theme,” children’s librarian Jennifer Kilburn said.

These drawings and writings are the work of Madison County residents. Each notebook has a different prompt for all age groups, ranging from household tips to dream journals to fictional stories.

“It’s sort of like a pen pal idea, almost, where you can connect with other kids,” Kilburn said.

One is labeled, “Percy Jackson and the Madison Countians,” for fans of Rick Riordan. If you love the book, like WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Clint Eiland does, you can help him continue the story he started on page one.

But that’s not all. The library has also added learning kits for parents and elementary school children.

“It’s a bag of books and hands-on materials that are themed for different subjects like school subjects,” Kilburn said.

If you just want something to read to pass the time, they have book bundles for those looking for a genre. Overall, the library wants the mental health of the community to be the focus.

“I think this would be a good way for all ages to connect with other people and feel like their voices are still being heard,” Kilburn said.

You can check out the notebooks the same way you would check out any other book in the library: with a reservation online or pick up in the library. Make sure to double check their hours before stopping by.