Trenton Special School District, USDA partner to distribute food boxes

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Trenton Special School District and the USDA have partnered to provide food boxes to approximately 600 families.

The food boxes consist of meat, cheese, vegetables, fruit, and milk provided by local farmers.

The distribution will begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 1 at Peabody High School while supplies last. Attendees can follow signs for drive-thru pickup.

Volunteers are needed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to break down pallets and load cars. Email Lisa Seiber-Garland at lisa.seiber@trentonssd.org for more information about volunteering.

The event is open to the community, but note that supplies are limited.

The Milan Special School District will also distribute food boxes on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Milan Middle School.