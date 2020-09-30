196,139 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,454 deaths, 806 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 196,139 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, September 30. In addition, 2,454 people have died and 806 are currently hospitalized. Another 179,332 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 7,634 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 98 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,224

Bedford County – 1,380

Benton County – 342

Bledsoe County – 864

Blount County – 2,589

Bradley County – 2,988

Campbell County – 467

Cannon County – 304

Carroll County – 917

Carter County — 1,199

Cheatham County – 828

Chester County – 653

Claiborne County – 449

Clay County – 243

Cocke County – 759

Coffee County – 1,302

Crockett County — 558

Cumberland County – 1,223

Davidson County – 26,874

Decatur County – 538

DeKalb County – 576

Dickson County – 1,297

Dyer County – 1,430

Fayette County – 1,236

Fentress County – 588

Franklin County – 1,010

Gibson County – 1,746

Giles County – 654

Grainger County – 404

Greene County – 1,185

Grundy County – 326

Hamblen County – 1,965

Hamilton County – 9,687

Hancock County – 109

Hardeman County — 1,589

Hardin County – 1,077

Hawkins County – 843

Haywood County — 1,006

Henderson County — 1,195

Henry County — 640

Hickman County – 612

Houston County – 243

Humphreys County – 268

Jackson County – 335

Jefferson County – 1,161

Johnson County – 752

Knox County – 9,681

Lake County – 928

Lauderdale County – 1,017

Lawrence County – 1,108

Lewis County — 211

Lincoln County – 646

Loudon County – 1,226

Macon County – 1,070

Madison County – 3,063

Marion County – 555

Marshall County – 791

Maury County – 2,457

McMinn County – 1,176

McNairy County — 930

Meigs County – 231

Monroe County – 1,083

Montgomery County – 3,174

Moore County — 188

Morgan County — 325

Obion County — 1,220

Overton County – 782

Perry County – 153

Pickett County — 131

Polk County – 410

Putnam County – 3,383

Rhea County – 863

Roane County – 917

Robertson County – 2,255

Rutherford County – 9,523

Scott County – 225

Sequatchie County – 249

Sevier County – 2,677

Shelby County – 31,202

Smith County – 745

Stewart County — 223

Sullivan County – 2,265

Sumner County – 4,922

Tipton County – 1,860

Trousdale County – 1,675

Unicoi County – 292

Union County — 382

Van Buren County – 167

Warren County – 1,085

Washington County – 2,393

Wayne County – 1,505

Weakley County — 1,234

White County – 856

Williamson County – 5,423

Wilson County – 3,605

Out of state – 2,939

Pending – 3,083

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 264

Asian – 1,816

Black or African-American – 35,639

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 151

Other/Multiracial – 23,518

White – 107,989

Pending – 26,762

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 131,629

Hispanic – 25,311

Pending – 39,199

Gender:

Female – 100,276

Male – 94,092

Pending – 1,771

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.